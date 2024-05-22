Throwback: Mira Rajput Shares Unseen Pic From Her Wedding

Mira Rajput shared this image on Instagram. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. Nearly nine years after their marriage, Mira shared an unseen picture from the wedding on social media. In the picture, Mira is seen dressed in a pink lehenga adorned with colourful beads and studs. It also featured intricate embroidery. For her accessories, Mira picked a statement kundan necklace, earrings and a mathapatti. She completed her look with golden kaleeras. Her sisters Priya Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani, dressed in blue outfits, are seen standing behind her.

Alongside the post, Mira Rajput wrote a sweet message for her sisters. She wrote, "Sisters always have your back.. whether they're holding you up to brace for what's ahead, or laughing behind it because they put your phone on airplane mode. A shield that protects, impenetrable and strong but yet gentle, like an embrace that comforts like no other. That's why it's called a sister-‘hood'..I love you both.

Mira Rajput recently dropped a picture from her fitness diaries on social media. The picture also features her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, Mira is seen clicking a mirror selfie while Shahid Kapoor flexes his biceps. Captioning the post on Instagram, Mira wrote, "You complete me."

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, Shahid Kapoor shared that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened" in his life. He said, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. The couple are also parents to a son named Zain. They welcomed their baby boy in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film performed well at the box office. He will next be seen in Deva and Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues.