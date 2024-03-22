Shahid Kapoor Looks Rugged In BTS Pic From Deva Sets: 'Making Movies Is Magic'

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Amid his busy shooting schedule for the highly anticipated project Deva, actor Shahid Kapoor delighted fans by sharing a glimpse from the film's set. On Instagram, Shahid Kapoor posted a photo wherein he can be seen having a conversation with director Rosshan Andrrews against the backdrop of a fully prepared movie set, adorned with lights. Dressed in a black t-shirt and denim trousers, Shahid's rugged physique and stylish hairstyle caught attention. Accompanying the picture was a caption reflecting Shahid's passion for filmmaking: "Do what you love and you don't need to work another day in your life. Making movies is magic. On set DEVA . Fans swiftly responded to the post, expressing their excitement. One commented, "Looking tough. Waiting for Deva," while another chimed in, "We can't wait for it."

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a rebellious police character who delves into a high-profile case. As he looks forward, he discovers a complex web of treachery and betrayal, setting off on an exciting but dangerous adventure film. The project also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin B Ravi. Speaking about the project at the Prime Video event, the film's director divulged, "As the name suggests, this film delves into the tale of Ashwatthama from Mahabharat. Exploring the concept of immortality in a contemporary setting, this film promises an exhilarating action-packed narrative. Collaborating with Shahid has been creatively enriching, and I am eager to embark on this cinematic journey."