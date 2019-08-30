Mimi: Kriti Sanon Reveals The First Look Of Her Film On Surrogacy

Kriti Sanon shared this poster. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Kriti Sanon will reunite with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Pankaj Tripathi for her work-in-progress film Mimi, a poster of which she shared on her social media accounts on Friday. The poster of the film, which is based on surrogacy, shows two hands, one holding a newborn baby and the other extended forward to hold the child. Sharing the first look of Mimi, Kriti Sanon captioned it: "Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi! This one's gonna be so special." The fans are in love with the poster of Mimi and over one lakh likes on Instagram prove it. Check it out:

Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011. The story of Mimi revolves around the acceptance of the concept of surrogacy in India.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, who has previously worked with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chhupi,Mimi will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Kriti and Dinesh have collaborated on multiple projects previously such as Arjun Patiala, Raabta and Luka Chhupi.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti.She was last seen in Arjun Patiala, which also featured Diljit Dosanjh. Her lined-up projects also include Panipat, in which she will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4.

