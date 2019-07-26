Kriti Sanon Reveals Why Her Arjun Patiala Co-Star Varun Sharma 'Won't Let Her Date Anyone'

Varun Sharma with Kriti Sanon. (Image courtesy: fukravarun)

Actress Kriti Sanon says her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma is very protective of her, and will never let her date anyone. "Varun Sharma is so protective of me, he'll never let me date anyone ever," Kriti said.

Asked about keeping a low profile on her dating life, Kirti said: "Even if I am dating someone tomorrow, I doubt I am going to announce it to the world, because I feel that information is for me and my close ones. I don't want a stranger to judge my relationship."

Kriti, Varun and their Arjun Patiala co-star Diljit Dosanjh were speaking on the show By Invite Only.

Diljit gave a witty response when asked about what his description would be on a dating app. "On a dating app, my bio will read, 'Expensive Jatt'," he quipped.

Quizzed about his reaction on waking up as star Kareena Kapoor, he said: "I'll look into the mirror and pout."

