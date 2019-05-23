On 5 Years Of Heropanti, Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Share Fond Memories

Kriti Sanon photographed with Tiger Shroff. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

As Heropanti clocked five years on Thursday, the film's lead actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff shared some of their favaourite memories on social media. Kriti Sanon shared a series of throwback pictures of herself along with Tiger from the film that marked their Bollywood debut and she accompanied the post with an adorable caption. "We started out together in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world. I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and I knew he's going to blow people's minds away. You'll always have this super soft corner in my heart," read an excerpt from Kriti's post. In her post, Kriti lovingly addressed Tiger as "Tiggyy" and she added, "I feel so happy seeing you fly higher and higher (literally too) Happy anniversary. I feel it's time for Heropanti 2. What say?"

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who played the lead role in Heropanti, shared a throwback picture of himself along with Kriti. In his post, the actor addressed Kriti as his "partner in crime" and wrote: "Happy anniversary to my partner in crime in this whole crazy journey. So grateful that I started my journey with you and shared some of the best experiences and so many firsts with you. So inspired and proud to see you grow from strength to strength and yes, reunion off screen before one onscreen! Lots of love always."

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Heropanti marked the Bollywood debuts of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan and it was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Kriti Sanon's last release was Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

