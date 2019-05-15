Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff, Twinning In White, Spotted Together. See Pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani photographed together in Mumbai.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff managed to scoop some time out of their busy schedules and were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Flashbulbs popped at the rumoured couple as they arrived together at a recording studio in Mumbai. Disha and Tiger were seen twinning in white outfits. Disha looked pretty in a white crop top and a black skirt. She accentuated her look with a cap. Tiger opted for a white t-shirt and a pair of track pants. The duo happily posed together for the shutterbugs. See the pictures from Disha and Tiger's outing over here:

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were all smiles.

Disha and Tiger first featured together in the 2016 music video Befikra. The duo also shared screen space in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship as of now. During his appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Tiger addressed Disha as a "great friend" and said, "We both have similar interests and I don't have many friends in the industry. And she's one of the very few friends I have that I am comfortable with."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is basking in on the success of his recently-released film Student Of The Year 2. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's untitled film, which also features Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani awaits the release of Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Disha will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artiste in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film.

