'Taken:' Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff's Valentine's Day Posts Send Internet Into Meltdown. Seen Yet?

On Valentine's Day, Disha Patani's "someone popped the question and I said yes..." post and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's "turns out I'm taken" post have sent the Internet into a meltdown. No, really. As per the Internet, they have got 'engaged' and the comments thread on their respective posts are flooded with congratulatory messages. A couple of hours ago, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself kissing a ring on his index finger and captioned it, "Turns out I'm taken," adding a heart-eyed and a wink emoji. After Tiger, Disha posted a picture of herself flaunting her ring and wrote, "Someone popped the question, and I said yes..." Both their posts have got over 5 lakh likes and very much counting.

"Congratulations, Tiger and Disha," a user commented on his post "that someone is Tiger Shroff," read a comment on her post.

Here are Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's viral Valentine's Day posts.

However, a section of the Internet thinks that the posts might be a promotional campaign, featuring the rumoured couple.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have filled in several gossip columns earlier for their rumoured romance. The Baaghi 2 co-stars are often spotted in and around Mumbai on dinner and lunch dates. Tiger and Disha reportedly went on a vacation to Sri Lanka last year but carefully avoided posting photos together. In December, they checked in to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception together.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently filming Salman Khan's Bharat while Tiger Shroff has Student Of The Year 2 and Baaghi 3 in the pipeline.