Video: Cat And Sheep Named 'Couple Of The Year' At Ukraine Zoo

The Odessa Zoo in Ukraine has announced an unexpected winner for its annual "Couple of the Year" contest - a cat and a sheep. Masazhik, a cat, and Bagel, a lamb, were selected for this year's prestigious title after beating several other animal pairs, including lemurs, tigers, and porcupines. The zoo shared the exciting news on social media, revealing the winners after a YouTube video introduced the finalists earlier this week.

"The contest "Couple of the Year - 2025" is over. The winners of this year are a pair of lambs, Bagel, and cat, Masazhik. Such a combination of friendly relationships of completely different animals is possible only in the Odessa Zoo.We invite everyone to the awarding of winners," the zoo shared on Facebook.

Masazhik, whose name translates to "massage therapist," has become a familiar sight at the zoo, often spotted comfortably perched on Bagel's back.

The adorable duo will receive their official Couple of the Year award during a public ceremony on Valentine's Day.

This annual tradition at the Odessa Zoo continues to captivate animal lovers, with last year's winners being a pair of mated sheep.