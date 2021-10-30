'May The Truth And Love Always Be With You': Ishaan Khatter's Special Birthday Post For Rumoured Girlfriend Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo of Ananya. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Highlights The actress turns 23 on Saturday

Ishaan Khatter shared two super cute pictures of her

One of them is from their Maldives vacation

Happy birthday, Ananya Panday. The actress turns 23 on Saturday. On her special day, the sweetest birthday came from her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, co-stars of the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, are rumoured to have been dating since last year. Wishing the actress on her birthday, Ishaan Khatter shared two super cute pictures of her - one of them is from their Maldives vacation that they took together earlier this year - and wrote: "Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you" with a heart icon. Ananya Panday has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs-on-the-cruise case that involves Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who got bail on Thursday and reached home 'Mannat' this afternoon.

See Ishaan Khatter's post for birthday girl Ananya Panday here:

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday celebrated the New Year in the Maldives together this year. They avoided sharing pictures with each other on social media but Ishaan shared a montage of footage from their vacation and gave the actress the credits for helping him with videography and editing.

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana also shared a birthday post for the actress on Instagram. "WE LOVE YOU! Happy Birthday my most gorgeous girl!!!! You are Beautiful Inside Out!" read her post.

Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya's last film was Khaali Peeli, where she featured alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Her next projects are Liger and a film by Shakun Batra.