Ananya Panday To Be Questioned For 3rd Time Today In Aryan Khan Case

Ananya Panday, 22, is friends with Aryan Khan's sister Suhana; the trio share a friends' circle (File)

Actor Ananya Panday will be questioned today - for a third time - in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case that involves Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The 22-year-old has been summoned reportedly on the basis of two-year-old WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan's phone, details of which have been leaked by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ms Panday has, so far, been questioned by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede - who is leading the investigation - on chats that seem to indicate she helped Aryan Khan procure weed. NCB sources told news agency ANI WhatsApp chats from Aryan suggest she supplied drugs thrice in 2018-19.\

The actor has denied supply of drugs in the indicated conversation; she told NCB officials she has never consumed or supplied banned narcotics, sources added.

Sources also said she had been summoned again today because the agency is dissatisfied with her answers. The anti-drugs agency has also raided her home in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Last week Ms Panday questioned for two hours on Saturday and around four hours on Friday.

Aryan Khan and several others were arrested on October 3, a day after they were detained following a drugs raid on a cruise ship anchored off the Mumbai coast.

No drugs were found on him; the case is based entirely on information from his WhatsApp chats.

The agency has claimed these chats indicate he was in touch with an international drugs cartel.

Aryan's lawyers have rubbished the charges, underlining the fact no drugs were found on him, and that there is no evidence (beyond a statement, allegedly given under duress) of consumption.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8, and he has been denied bail after heated hearings in lower courts. He has now applied to the Bombay High Court, which will hear his plea tomorrow.