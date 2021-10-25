Aryan Khan Case Witness Turned Hostile: Anti-Drugs Agency Amid Payoff Row

Two affidavits have been filed with the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) special court. The first, filed by the NCB, says the fact Prabhakar Sail filed his affidavit before submitting it to the court shows he has turned hostile.

The second was filed by Mr Wankhede in his personal capacity. According to news agency ANI, in it he says: "My family, including my sister and deceased mother, are are being targeted." This comes after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik this morning tweeted a document related to Mr Wankhede's birth, and alleged "forgery".

Shortly before news broke that these affidavits had been filed, Prabhakar Sail was seen at the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office (which is next door to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office). Mr Sail met Joint CP (Crime) Milind Bhambre and left.

In Sunday's affidavit Mr Sail - who claims to be a bodyguard to KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan (after his arrest) went viral - declared he had overheard a conversation on October 3 about a deal worth Rs 18 crore.

According to Mr Sail, Gosavi - whom the NCB says is an 'independent witness' and is missing - said Rs 8 crore would have to be given to Sameer Wankhede. Mr Sail further claimed that he had personally delivered bags of cash worth Rs 38 lakh to D'Souza.

The 15-minute meeting allegedly took place inside a car. Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Aryan Khan's father, Shah Rukh Khan, was also present, according to Mr Sail, who is one of nine witnesses named by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

NCB sources have said Mr Sail's allegations were made "to malign the (agency's) image". Nevertheless, it will investigate; Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh will lead that probe. Sources have said Mr Singh will talk to Mr Wankhede tomorrow.

The Deputy Director-General has refused to be drawn into commenting on Sameer Wankhede's removal; "I will not comment on it. It is premature to comment..." he said.

Aryan has been in jail since October 8; he was arrested a day after being detained in the NCB's raid on a cruise ship anchored off Mumbai. Twice denied bail by lower courts, he has now applied to the Bombay High Court, which will hear the matter tomorrow.