'Summons Doesn't Mean...': Officer On Actor Ananya Panday Questioning

Ananya Panday was questioned for two hours today after she went to NCB office with father Chunky Panday

Just because Ananya Panday was summoned doesn't mean she is a suspect, an official of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said as the 22-year-old actor was questioned for two hours in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan and others were arrested earlier this month.

The actor has been called in for questioning again at 11 am tomorrow. Officials of the anti-drug agency also raided her Mumbai home and seized her laptop and cell phone.

"Just because she was summoned doesn't mean she is a suspect. This is a part of the investigation," an NCB official said.

Ananya Panday's name reportedly featured in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the case involving drugs seized during a rave party on a cruise on October 2.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and several others were arrested after NCB officers raided the ship. The case against Aryan Khan is based entirely on his WhatsApp chats; no drugs were found on him.

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan are part of a group of star children who have been known to socialise together. Ananya and Aryan's sister Suhana are best friends.

The star kids are the latest in the anti-drug agency's crosshairs after many prominent names were questioned or arrested in connection with an alleged "Bollywood-drugs" link that emerged in course of the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigations.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8 and was denied bail yesterday by a court that said his WhatsApp chat revealed his involvement in "illicit drug activities".