Ananya Panday, Questioned, Denies Helping Aryan Khan Get Drugs: Report

Actor Ananya Panday, being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, has reportedly denied allegations of supplying or using drugs.

The 22-year-old Bollywood star was summoned reportedly on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on the phone of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested following a drugs raid on a cruise ship party on October 2 and has been in jail since October 8.

Ananya Panday was reportedly asked questions on chats that appeared to indicate that she helped Aryan Khan procure weed, say NCB sources quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday arrives at NCB office for questioning in the ongoing drugs case pic.twitter.com/DCg4vUwKg5 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

The sources told ANI that Ananya Panday's name comes up in a chat that revealed she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," the sources were quoted as saying.

Ananya Panday's home in Mumbai's Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency yesterday and her laptop and mobile phones were seized. She was also questioned for two hours yesterday and was asked to appear again on Friday.

"We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering," NCB sources told ANI.

Aryan Khan is in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and has been denied bail twice. His request for bail will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Yesterday, his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, visited him in jail for the first time.

The 23-year-old star son, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and 18 others were arrested after an NCB team in disguise busted an alleged rave party on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa.

Ananya Panday is best friends with Aryan Khan's sister Suhana and they all share a common friends' circle.