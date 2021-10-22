Drugs-On-Cruise Case LIVE Updates: Ananya Panday's Questioning By Anti-Drug Agency Today

Ananya Panday has been summoned by NCB reportedly in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

Actor Ananya Panday has been summoned again for questioning today at 11 AM. Yesterday, she went to the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday, also an actor.

She was questioned for two hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which raided her Mumbai home and also seized her laptop and mobile phone in its investigations into the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan and others were arrested earlier this month.

Ananya Panday's name reportedly featured in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the case involving drugs seized during a rave party on a cruise on October 2.

The 22-year-old debuted in films in 2019 and is counted in Bollywood's big league.

