Masaba Gupta's Birthday Celebrations Were About Balloons, Fries, Cakes And More

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (Courtesy: MasabaGupta)

Masaba Gupta's Instagram timeline is one fun place. The fashion designer always tries to keep things real. Now, Masaba, who marked her 35th birthday on Thursday, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The album gives us a glimpse of Masab's special day. From attending events to coming home to balloons and cakes, Masaba clearly had a great time. She has also shared a detailed note about her day. It read, “Turned 35 yesterday. It was perfect. Had a 14-hour workday, and came home to balloons, flowers and love. Discussed the past, present and future of beauty and the responsibility that comes with being a founder…While nearly flashing the audience ( forgive me ).” For her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, she added, “Satyadeep Misra stayed up to wish me until midnight, while his wife snored which I have no memory of.” Tanvi Shah and @neha.m_maisonno7 took the time to come see me while I worked and said the most wonderful, joyful things about life, love and everything in between…all with a side of fries, cake & champagne. Woke up at sunrise. My parents called. Simple love. My cup runneth over.” Replying to the post, actress Huma Qureshi said, “Happy Birthday, Masabaaaa.” Satyadeep simply dropped red hearts under the post. Actress Konkona Sensharma also sent her birthday wishes. Actress Karisma Kapoor picked a purple heart for her comment.

To mark Masaba Gupta's birthday, Satyadeep Misra shared a montage featuring unseen pictures of the designer. His birthday note read “I could be around you all day, every day and still want more!! Coz 24x7 just ain't enough. Happy happy birthday, baby Masaba Gupta. Love youuuu.” To this, Masaba Gupta gave a super hilarious reply. “Baby these photos where I look homeless 99/100 times,” it read.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony.