Keeping Up With Neena And Masaba Gupta's Hong Kong Diaries

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. (Courtesy: MasabaGupta)

Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba Gupta went to Hong Kong to attend the conference India By The Bay. On the sidelines of the event, the mother-daughter duo are setting some serious fashion goals. Neena Gupta shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen in a pretty ensemble. The outfit was from the shelves of Masaba Gupta, of course. Neena can be seen posing against a backdrop of floral decorations. Taking a cue from there, she wrote in the caption, "Phoolmati (Queen of flowers) in Hong Kong for India by the Bay." Take a look at the pic here:

Masaba Gupta also shared a few images on her Instagram feed. She can be seen donning an orange ensemble. In one of the picture, the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera. In the last slide, Masaba can be seen walking down the stairs. Masaba wrote in the caption, "Hong Kong for India By the Bay In a custom suit and skirt by Houseofmasaba." Take a look:

A day back, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were twinning in black outfits. Neena Gupta shared an image where the two of them can be seen slaying in black outfits. Neena wore a black dress while Masaba opted for an off-shoulder bodycon dress. They can be seen smiling their heart out in the picture. Neena wrote in the caption, "Hansta hua noorani chehra (Smiling faces are pretty faces)." Take a look:

Masaba also shared a bunch of images on her Instagram feed. She shared glimpses of their scrumptious food as well. In one of the pictures, Masaba can be seen posing with a friend for a mirror selfie. Masaba simply dropped a black heart in the caption. Take a look at the post here:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.