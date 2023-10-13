Just Neena Gupta And Daughter Masaba Setting Fashion Goals In This Pic From Hong Kong

Neena and Masaba Gupta. (Courtesy: MasabaGupta)

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta. The mother-daughter duo shared some stunning pictures from their Hong Kong travel diaries. Neena Gupta shared an image where the two of them can be seen slaying in black outfits. Neena wore a black dress while Masaba opted for an off-shoulder bodycon dress. They can be seen smiling their heart out in the picture. Neena wrote in the caption, "Hansta hua noorani chehra (Smiling faces are pretty faces)."

Take a look at the post here:

Masaba also shared a bunch of images on her Instagram feed. She shared glimpses of their scrumptious food as well. In one of the pictures, Masaba can be seen posing with a friend for a mirror selfie. Masaba simply dropped a black heart in the caption. Take a look at the post here:

Neena Gupta is known for making unconventional choices. A couple of months back, she created conversation on social media as she turned up in a LBD at a filmy party. Neena Gupta posted a video where she was pictured by the paparazzi, stationed at the venue. Sharing the video, Neena wrote in the caption, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya. At the success party of #TrialPeriod."

Take a look at the video here:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer by profession. She has also won hearts with her acting skill in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series as her mother.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.