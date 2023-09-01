Why Neena Gupta Didn't Let Masaba Live With Ex-Husband Madhu Mantena Before Marriage

Neena and Masaba. (Courtesy: NeenaGupta)

Neena Gupta is known for making unconventional choices regarding marriage, relationships. However, the Saans actor didn't let her daughter Masaba Gupta live-in with her ex-husband Madhu Mantena before they got married. Masaba Gupta revealed this fact during her conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India recently. Masaba also shared that her mother was "devastated" after she got divorced from her first husband. Masaba told Twinkle, "I was 28 when I got divorced. She was like isne to chalu kia aur khatam bhi hogaya, 2 saal huye hain, kuch time nahi bitaya (Neena was like it started and ended too soon, they had not spent much time together)."

To Twinkle's surprise, Masaba added, "I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, 'I have made this mistake and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.' She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out." Masaba added that her mother thought it's easier to leave if people are not married. "She said when people are not married, they have the option to leave very easily," said Masaba.

Having understood her mother's concern for her, Masaba told Twinkle, "She was very very conservative in that phase of my life. She didn't want me to go through what she went through. She said, 'I think it's my mistake and I should have let you do what you were doing, live together and you would have figured things out.' She said, 'I should have nudged you a bit and focused a little bit. I am a bad mother' and went into that dramatic part of an actress' mother's life."

Masaba also admitted during the course of the interview that she married for the first time "out of peer pressure". Masaba married producer Madhu Mantena in 2015. They got divorced in 2019.

Earlier this year, Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra announced their marriage through a social media post. In the pictures, the new couple twin in pink. They wrote in the caption, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

Masaba told Vogue that the couple had a court wedding. "The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she said.

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer by profession. She has also won hearts with her acting skill in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series as her mother.