Neena Gupta Permitted To Goa Airport Reserved Lounge: 'Hum VIP Ho Gaye'

Neena Gupta, who was earlier denied access to the reserved lounge at Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) airport, shared a new video from Goa airport where she was welcomed at the VIP lounge. Neena Gupta shared a reel on her Instagram. Giving her viewers an inside view of the lounge, Neena Gupta said in the video, "Finally, I am allowed to sit at the VIP lounge of Goa airport. Hum VIP ho gaye hain (I've become VIP)." Neena Gupta thanked the officials who made her sit at the lounge. She also informed her viewers that she was taken care of and given good hospitality as the flight got delayed at night. Neena Gupta wrote in the caption, "Ho gaee ji ho gaee." Soni Razdan, a dear friend of Neena Gupta, wrote, "What a nice lounge." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Hahahaa too cute."

Giving a tour of the reserved lounge from outside at Bareilly airport, Neena Gupta said in the video a few days back, "I was not permitted to sit at the reserved lounge. I thought, reserved lounge is meant for VIPs. I thought I am a VIP but unfortunately, I haven't attained the status yet. I will have to work hard to become a VIP. I will work hard for sure. Thank you so much." Take a look at the video here:

Neena Gupta is known for making unconventional choices. A couple of months back, she created conversation on social media as she turned up in a LBD at a filmy party. Neena Gupta posted a video where she was pictured by the paparazzi, stationed at the venue. Sharing the video, Neena wrote in the caption, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya. At the success party of #TrialPeriod." Take a look at the video here:

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.