Viral: The One And Only Neena Gupta In LBD And Boots. Trolls, Back Off

Neena Gupta's sartorial choices are making headlines. The Badhai Ho actor is the new OOTN queen on the block and we can't take our eyes off her. Neena Gupta attended the success bash of an OTT film Trial Period featuring Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroopa Ghosh, Barun Chanda Tuesday night. Neena Gupta showed up in a short black dress. The dress has a bralette-like knot at the back. She completed her look with danglers, black boots and shades. However, the Internet is divided on her new fashion experiment.

Take a look at her pictures from the evening:

Neena Gupta shared a video on her Instagram feed and mentioned that she wanted to fulfil her wish of wearing the boots. Neena Gupta wrote in the caption, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya...At the success party of #TrialPeriod." Neena Gupta's OOTN drew praise as well as flak from the Internet. One user wrote, "I keep telling my mom and grandma about you, how beautifully u carry urself without thinking about societal norms and wear what u like, you do you... lots of love." Another one added, "You have a beautiful body to wear this dress! Looking very elegant Neena Ji."

A section of the Internet felt that Neena Gupta was not confident enough to carry the dress. "She is looking very uncomfortable in this dress, it is a show off without any reason...," added one user. Another user shared similar thought and wrote, "You always look elegant and gorgeous.I have been a fan since Khandaan days BUT in this ensemble with the bun you are looking uncomfortable and your body language is not confident."

Take a look at Neena Gupta's post here:

Neena Gupta's sartorial choices have always made the right noises. Neena Gupta has always represented her fashion statement as an extension of her bold personality. Remember, when she broke the Internet with her "Frock ka Shock" pic in 2019? Neena Gupta was hogging the limelight for her role in Amit Sharma's Badhai Ho back then. Around similar time she posted a picture of herself in a frilled frock. She teamed it up with shorts. The picture was taken by her Badhai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta wrote an epic caption: "Frock ka shock."

Take a look:

Neena Gupta can ace any dress with ease as she is in a saree. A few days back, she went to France for a vacation with husband Vivek Mehra. Neena Gupta shared a video of enjoying a party straight from Mougins, France! She captioned it, "Mauja hi mauja in Mougins, France!" Neena Gupta wore a printed maxi dress for the occasion.

Take a look at the video we are talking about:

Here's another picture where Neena Gupta nailed an all-black look. She completed her look with black shades and a neckpiece. Take a look:

Neena Gupta is one of the most powerful actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba,Panchayet, Made In Heaven.