Neena Gupta Denied Access To Bareilly Airport Reserved Lounge For Not Being 'VIP'

Neena Gupta at the airport. (Courtesy: NeenaGupta)

Neena Gupta was denied access to the reserved lounge at Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) airport recently. The actor shared a reel from the airport to inform her fans and followers. Giving a tour of the reserved lounge from outside, Neena Gupta said in the video, "I was not permitted to sit at the reserved lounge. I thought, reserved lounge is meant for VIPs. I thought I am a VIP but unfortunately, I haven't attained the status yet. I will have to work hard to become a VIP. I will work hard for sure. Thank you so much." Neena Gupta's reel created a stir on social media. Her post was flooded with comments. A user wrote, "This VIP culture has to go if we want to move ahead...Do "important" people in so called "developed" world feel ashamed of staying in queue in public places?" Another user wrote, "Kya jarurat hai uss place ke and er beithne ki aap jahan beithe ho wahi VIP area baan Jayega maam. For us you are VIP so chill much love neena maam. (Why do you need to sit at that place? Wherever you sit, that area becomes VIP zone.)" Another comment read, "Koi nai madam sab ek hi hai kya aam or kya khaas ,sab bhagwan ki nazar mai samaan hai. Be grounded and appreciate what u have. (In God's eyes, all are same. There's nothing to feel special about)."

Take a look at Neena's reel here:

Neena Gupta is known for making unconventional choices. A couple of months back, she created conversation on social media as she turned up in a LBD at a filmy party. Neena Gupta posted a video where she was pictured by the paparazzi, stationed at the venue. Sharing the video, Neena wrote in the caption, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya. At the success party of #TrialPeriod."

Later, Neena shared a video to thank fans who shut down the trolls on her behalf. She said in the video, "Hello everybody, I want to thank you. You have loved my pics where I sported a short dress. I want to thank more because you stood by me. You fought on my behalf with those who wrote (a handful number of people) bad things about me. I didn't have to fight for myself. You took a stand for me. Love you, everyone." Neena's video message received big shout outs from her followers. Take a look at the video here:

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.