To Masaba Gupta, Birthday Wish From Satyadeep Misra: 'Could Be Around You All Day'

Satyadeep Misra shared this image. (Courtesy: SatyadeepMisra)

First, let us all wish Masaba Gupta a very happy birthday. The fashion designer turns 34 today. Wishes have started to pour in from all quarters. On her big day, Masaba's husband and actor Satyadeep Misra shared a sweet montage on Instagram. The clip begins with a slew of candid clicks of the birthday girl. We must say Satyadeep surely caught the designer-turned-actress off guard. In one of the videos, Satyadeep pulls a prank at Masaba. As she strikes a pose for the selfie, Satyadeep reveals that he is recording it and then she moves away from the frame. Another clip shows Satyadeep casually recording Masaba while she is on a call. We can also see Masaba's furry friend Latoo in some of the frames. Don't miss Masaba's photo with her dad, cricket legend Viv Richards. Satyadeep's love-dipped birthday note read, “I could be around you all day, every day and still want more!! Coz 24x7 just ain't enough…Happy happy birthday baby Masaba Gupta…Love you.”' Replying to the post, Masaba Gupta said, “Baby these photos where I look homeless 99/100 times.” Actor Amit Gaur dropped a birthday note for the fashion designer. “Happy birthday, Masaba Gupta. See you soon, bro Satyadeep Misra.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in an intimate ceremony, in January this year. Now, check out Masaba Gupta's special birthday video here:

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also acknowledged her big day with a special birthday note. The Jaane Jaan actress shared a monochrome picture of her and wrote, “Happy birthday, you powerful and fierce soul Masaba Gupta.”

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a video of herself with Masaba Gupta. In the clip, the Thank You For Coming actress can be heard saying, “Happy birthday, Massu [Masaba Gupta].” Along with the clip, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Masaba Gupta. The girl that works on her birthday.”

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer Viv Richards. Masaba is also known for her work in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love and Netflix's Masaba Masaba. She also founded and runs the design label House Of Masaba.