Inside Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's Post Wedding Bash: Special Speech By Viv Richards And More

Ace designer Masaba Gupta and actor Sandeep Misra had a court marriage on January 27 and later that night, the couple hosted an intimate party in Mumbai. Now, Masaba's BFF and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra has offered a sneak peek into Masaba and Satyadeep's post wedding party. Seeing the video, it seems the birthday was a big hit with Masaba's father Vivian Richards and mom Neena Gupta special speeches. In the video, we can see a beautiful three-tier white wedding cake decorated with flowers. Beside it, we can also see a chocolate cake with "congratulations" written on it.

In the next frame, we can see Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards giving special speeches. However, what they said is not shared. Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, "It's always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations @masabagupta and @instasattu - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys."

Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, who never married, in 1989. Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's intimate post wedding party was attended by their family and close friends, including Masaba's parents' father Viv Richards, mom Neena Gupta and stepfather Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya. In friends, we saw Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Karan Bhoolani and others arriving at the venue.

On Friday, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced their wedding in a joint post on Instagram. They shared dreamy pictures and wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

Masaba Gupta also shared a family portrait and captioned it as "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba captioned the post."

On Sunday, Masaba Gupta shared new solo pictures on Instagram, treating to her bridal look. Checkout the post below:

Masaba Gupta and Satydeep Misra reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba.