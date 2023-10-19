Kareena Kapoor Is Friend Masaba Gupta's First 'Bride'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor stepped up as a bride for friend and Indian designer Masaba Gupta. It so happened that ace designer Masaba Gupta launched a new clothing line, comprising of "a range of ensembles for all ceremonies of the wedding festivities." To showcase her new bridal collection, the designer chose her friend and actress Kareena Kapoor. On Thursday, Masaba Gupta shared a video of Kareena Kapoor, wearing various bridal lehengas from the shelves of House Of Masaba. For the caption, Masaba wrote, "Introducing our very first Masaba Bride, Kareena Kapoor Khan - a celebration of strength, independence, and individuality. Very rarely do you come across a face that is haunting, beautiful, memorable and makes you want to be as you are. An ode to India's regal history, blending seamlessly with contemporary designs. It is a tribute to the modern woman who wears her true self with pride, embracing every facet of her personality.

The Masaba Masaba actor continued, "Showcasing a range of ensembles for all ceremonies of the wedding festivities, each piece from this collection narrates a unique story and carries a distinct emotion. Make every moment of your wedding picture perfect with the Patiala Portraits from the House Of Masaba."

Masaba 's mom Neena Gupta gave her approval to the post as she commented "wow" below the post.

Take a look at the video below:

A few weeks back, Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba Gupta went to Hong Kong to attend the conference India By The Bay. While on the work trip, Neena Gupta shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen in a pretty ensemble. The outfit was from the shelves of Masaba Gupta, of course. Neena can be seen posing against a backdrop of floral decorations. Taking a cue from there, she wrote in the caption, "Phoolmati (Queen of flowers) in Hong Kong for India by the Bay." Take a look at the pic here:

Masaba Gupta also shared a few images on her Instagram feed. She can be seen donning an orange ensemble. In one of the picture, the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera. In the last slide, Masaba can be seen walking down the stairs. Masaba wrote in the caption, "Hong Kong for India By the Bay In a custom suit and skirt by Houseofmasaba." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.