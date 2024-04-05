Manisha Koirala On 'Second Life After Battling Cancer' - Heeramandi On The List Of Things She Is 'Grateful' For

Manisha Koirala shared this image. (courtesy: m_koirala)

Manisha Koirala has shared a gratitude note along with a set of happy pictures on Instagram. In the opening frame, the actress can be seen with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-stars — Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. Next, we see the actress riding a bicycle on a road lined with trees on both sides. The following shot features Manisha Koirala and her family seated at a table. We also get a glimpse of Manisha Koirala's parents — Prakash Koirala and Sushma Koirala. In her detailed note, the actress spoke about her “second life after cancer.”

Manisha Koirala wrote, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God's grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now. Yesterday was exhilarating and traumatic, but today is serene and peaceful.”

Talking about the happy things in her life, Manisha Koirala added, “The best phase of my life... my days are all about spending time with my parents, who are aging, exploring nature trails in Nepal, tending to my beautiful garden, looking after my furbabies, surrendering to my spiritual practices, and doing maybe one film once in a long while.”

She continued, “I no longer want all the best movies or city life. I chose to work only with people whose work I respect, and that's why when the call came from SLB, I knew it was something worth leaving my serene world back for a short time.”

For her upcoming project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, she said, “Heera Mandii has been enriching on many levels.... to work with SLB again after Khamoshi. He was so talented from day one, and how he has grown as a filmmaker... but his eye for detail and larger-than-life vision retain the same rigor. Equally joyful was the experience of working with so many young, beautiful, and talented women. Each one of them was at ease with herself. There were no attempts to pull each other down. No fighting over lines, space, or angles. Or better costumes and hair. They have all been doing meaty roles in their films and earned the confidence to stand their ground.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi will be released on Netflix.