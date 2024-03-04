What Manisha Koirala Posted About Her 'Gorgeous, Super Talented' Co-Stars

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: m_koirala )

Drop whatever you're doing and head straight to veteran actress Manisha Koirala's Instagram handle. The actress has recently shared a picture with her Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-stars – Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. In the frame, all the ladies are dressed in heavy-duty ethnic ensembles. While everyone else is standing, Sharmin Segal is seated on a chair in the centre. In her caption, Manisha shared her experience of working with her co-stars. She wrote, “It was fun working with gorgeous and super-talented ladies!! Watching their professionalism and dedication to shine was inspiring!!” Mentioning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha added, “We missed our captain of the ship during this photo shoot #sanjayleelabhansali”

As soon as Manisha Koirala posted the snap, fans flooded her comment section with red hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the OTT debut of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A few days ago, the filmmaker described the series as his “biggest project.” He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one.”

“This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi on Netflix,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali added.

In an earlier statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Check out the first look of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar shared by Netflix India:

Backed by Bhansali Productions, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on OTT giant Netflix this year.