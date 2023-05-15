Inside Pic From Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Engagement, Courtesy Manish Malhotra

Image was shared by Manish Malhotra.(courtesy: manishmalhotra05 )

Love is in the air, thanks to Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, politician Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. For the special occasion, Manish Malhotra was the designer of choice for Parineeti Chopra. Now, the designer has shared a picture of the couple along with a warm note. In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulations Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha lots of love to you'll on your engagement. Classic elegance and an evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble,” along with a bunch of heart emojis.

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a gratitude note on social media. In matching posts shared on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

Following the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their engagement with a carousel of lovely images. In the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Everything I prayed for… I said yes!"

Meanwhile, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra also shared an image of the couple from their engagement alongside a heartfelt caption. She said, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.




















