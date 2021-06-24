Maniesh Paul Recalls What The Photographer Of This Throwback Told Him

Maniesh Paul in a throwback. (courtesy manieshpaul)

Maniesh Paul, every now and then, shares adorably honest posts. On Throwback Thursday, the actor shared a picture from the days before he stepped into the entertainment industry. The actor also recalled that the photographer at a photo studio in Delhi applied make-up to hide his pimples. "Still remember this... Dreams in my eyes...Had gone to a photo lab in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. He had even put on some make up to hide my pimples hahahahaha," he wrote and added, "He (the photographer) said ki 'bhai hero lag rahe ho'... And I believed. Kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki (I swear we have to applaud the courage of this boy)." He added, "Waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke hero bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy."

Maniesh Paul's post was filled up with comments from his friends in the industry. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "Dreams are step 1, the rest is pure determination and hard work. You make it look easy! Of course...Abhi toh party shuru hui hai. Pragya Kapoor commented: Tab bhi hero, ab bhi hero." Rohit Roy's comment read: "Mera bhai."

Maniesh Paul, a popular face on the Indian television, in his piece for Humans Of Bombay, wrote about his days of struggle in Mumbai. "Then in 2008, I was jobless for a year-I didn't even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta ( his wife) took care of everything. She'd say, 'Be patient-you'll get a great opportunity soon.' And a year later, it did; I bagged a TV serial," read an excerpt from his post.

Maniesh Paul has been hosting several reality shows and award nights, which include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020, India's Got Talent, Dance Ke Superstars, among others. He has also featured in films such as Baa Baaa Black Sheep, Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.