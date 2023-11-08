Maniesh Paul Reveals Meeting Amitabh Bachchan Every Year Before Diwali As A Ritual

Image was shared by Maniesh Paul. (courtesy: manieshpaul)

This post of actor-anchor Maniesh Paul featuring the lelegendary Amitabh Bachchan might be the cutest thing on the Internet. On Monday, the Micky Virus actor treated his Instafam to a pictures of himself with Amitabh Bachchan and also revealed that meeting the veteran actor is a ritual that he earnestly follows every year before Diwali. The pictures are all heart. Sharing it, Maniesh Paul wrote, "My love and affection for him is universally known, he is one of the main reasons I am where I am today. For years now a ritual that I have been following is that my Diwali festivities always start with the love and blessings of the one and only one Amitabh Bachchan sir. Every moment spent with him is always memorable. My Diwali begins .. Happy Diwali."

Take a look at the post below:

Actor-TV host Maniesh Paul is one of the most recognisable faces in the entertainment industry, thanks to his extensive work in TV and films. In an earlier interview with Humans Of Bombay, Maniesh Paul also spoke about how his wife Sanyuktha is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he finally introduced his wife to the superstar on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He said that he waited several years to introduce his wife to SRK as he wanted the actor to know who he was. He said that the actor stopped the shoot of the reality show and spoke to Maniesh Paul's wife for several minutes, much to her delight.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul was last seen in Rafuchakkar, which is streaming on Jio Cinema. His last theatrical release was JugJugg Jeeyo headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.