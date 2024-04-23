Maniesh Paul And Wife Sanyukta's Swanky Car: 'And Our New Baby Is Home'

Maniesh and Sanyukta posing with their new car. (courtesy: manieshpaul)

Congratulations are in order for TV star Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta Paul. The couple recently brought home a swanky new MINI Cooper and they shared photos with it in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The MINI Countryman is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 47.75 lakh. Sharing pictures with the car, Maniesh Paul and Sanyukta wrote in their Instagram post's caption, "And our new baby is home." They accompanied the post with the hashtags #mp #mickeykimini #sp #car #green #minicooper. Actor Archana Pania commented on the post, "Love, love, love it." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "A beauty."

Check out Maniesh Paul and Sanyukta's post here:

Speaking of Maniesh Paul's existing collection of automobiles - it also includes a Mercedes GLS 400, reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 1.65 crore. The actor brought home the aforementioned car in February, 2022. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures of the car here:

Maniesh Paul, a popular face on the Indian television, has hosted several reality shows as well as award nights, which include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020, India's Got Talent, Dance Ke Superstars, among many others. The actor also starred in the heist comedy series Rafuchakkar, which released in 2023.

Maniesh Paul has also featured in films such as Baa Baaa Black Sheep, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2. He famously starred in the 2022 hit Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.