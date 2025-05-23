Mini Cooper S (3-Door) Gets Price Protection Assurance: Here's What It Is

Mini has now announced an initiative under which the Mini Cooper S (3-door) gets a protection assurance program. The brand claims that the program is designed to provide hassle-free accessibility to the customers and pass on the benefits of any price reduction in the near future.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said- "Mini has always stood for innovation and a bold character. With the price protection assurance program for Mini 3-Door Cooper S, Mini is staying a step ahead and ensuring that customers are able to receive the full benefit of any major price reductions resulting from anticipated duty cuts. They can buy their favourite Mini today and do not have to wait longer to make the purchase decision. This bold decision reflects the brand's exceptional focus on customer centricity, trust and best interest of the MINI community."

Mini Cooper S 3 Door Interior

The price protection program is valid on the Mini 3-Door Cooper S, which is available in India is a completely built-up unit. The model is produced at Mini Plant Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Mini also claims that under the limited period offer, cars bought from now onwards will be covered till the next 180 days. If the price is reduced during this period, the respective dealership will refund the differential amount between the net invoiced price and the new ex-showroom price back to the customer. The current ex-showroom price of the Mini 3-Door Cooper S starts at Rs 44,90,000. The offer can be availed at any authorised Mini dealership in India.

While the Mini Cooper S gets the benefits under the program, the other member of the Mini family- the Countryman is excluded from the initiative. The Mini Countryman is also available in India as a completely built-up unit, but is produced at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig, Germany.