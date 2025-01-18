Mini Cooper S John Works Launched In India Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh

BMW Group has launched multiple products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Among these is the Mini Cooper S John Works. This is essentially a visually upgraded version of the car with the John Cooper Works Pack. It is to be noted that this is not the John Cooper Works package but a visual pack. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it Rs 11 lakh more expensive than the standard version of the car which comes at Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the JSW Pack, the brand is offering two paint scheme options, the Legend Grey and Midnight Black. The one showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is the Midnight Black version. With the pack, it gets an enhanced aesthetic appeal with a blacked-out grille, mirror, and roof. Adding to it, the brand has used lots of different parts like a new grille, and a new bumper which contribute to the sporty appeal of the car. It also gets 17-inch Sprint Spoke alloy wheels.



On the inside, the brand is offering a JCW Steering wheel. Furthermore, the car also comes with JCW Black upholstery and JSW dashboard trim. As part of the package, the brand has also added door sills.

In terms of mechanics, it shows no changes compared to the outgoing Cooper S, as it is equipped with the same 2.0L turbo petrol B48 engine that generates 204 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted solely to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 6.6 seconds.