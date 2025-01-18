Auto Expo 2025: BMW X3 Launched In India Priced At Rs 75.80 Lakh

BMW Group has launched the X3 SUV in the Indian market. The new SUV comes after the launch of the iX1 LWB in the Indian market and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom). While the diesel engine version of the SUV is priced at Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an all-new design and interiors. Furthermore, the brand is offering both diesel and petrol engine options. To complement it all, the brand has loaded the SUV with features that help it stand out.

In terms of design, the BMW X3 gets the design language of the automaker which is visible on the front fascia. This can be seen in the form of the kidney grills complemented by the headlamps present on either side. The headlamp cluster houses the DRLs which offer a unique look. To add to the aesthetics, the brand has given it the M Sport treatment which comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.



On the inside, the BMW X3 gets a fresh appeal with a redesigned dashboard which gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system merged with a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. The brand has also added BMW operating system 9 to the mix along with features like a panoramic glass sunroof, sports seats with ventilation, Harmon Kardon sound system, and more.

Under the hood, the BMW X3 comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is tuned to produce 190 hp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It also gets the option of a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 197 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The power produced by the engine is transferred to all four wheels using an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.