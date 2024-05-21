Maniesh Paul's Epic Transformation For Rafuchakkar: 'Too Much Gum On The Face'

Maniesh Paul shared this image. (courtesy: ManieshPaul)

Maniesh Paul, who is mostly remembered for his comic roles, shared a series of pictures on his Instagram feed which gave a sneak peek into his epic transformation for the series Rafuchakkar. Maniesh Paul shared different stages of prosthetic makeup that he had undergone to play a character much older than his real age. In the first picture shared, Maniesh Paul (dressed as his part) can be seen wearing a blue blazer matching it with a printed shirt. In the picture, he is almost unrecognisable with a receding hairline and prothestic makeup. In the last pic of the carousel post, Maniesh can be seen sporting another look. Sharing the pictures, Maniesh wrote, "This used to take 4.5 hours of make up time!!! Painful...too much gum on the face..itchy...but was worth it...this was another character I played for my webseries #rafuchakkar..."

The comments section exploded instantly. Sikandar Kher wrote, "Too good." Replying to him Maniesh wrote, "Thanks my Hollywood star." Karan Grover wrote, "Hello uncle... please return phone to Maniesh." Another comment read, "What a transformation." Another comment read, "From where to where you have come. Long way and only through your madness and passion." Another user wrote, "Versatile actor." FYI, Rafuchakkar is a heist comedy TV series that released on Jio cinema last year. In the series, Maniesh Paul played many characters hinting at his "conman" arc. Take a look at the post here:

In April, Maniesh bought a swanky new MINI Cooper and he shared photos with it in an Instagram post. The MINI Countryman is reportedly priced at a whopping ₹ 47.75 lakh. Sharing pictures with the car, Maniesh Paul and wife Sanyukta wrote in their Instagram post's caption, "And our new baby is home." Take a look:

After his stint on television, Maniesh ventured into films. He is known for films like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.