'No Live Audience': Maniesh Paul On Reality Show's Post-COVID Shoot Protocol

Several actors are back on the sets of their respective television shows, films and other entertainment projects and they are adapting to the new security measures due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. Maniesh Paul, who hosts reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, talked about resuming the shoot in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and shared the details of the new safety protocols on the sets. "We have a doctor to check our oxygen levels and temperature at the entrance. One has to wash hands before entering the vanity van, as it's sanitised before use," he said.

"It's not about the warm welcomes, hugs and handshakes anymore," said Maniesh. "And we have to be masked until the camera rolls. The saddest part for me is that there's no live audience anymore."

After the filming resumed last month, several celebrities tested positive for the coronavirus. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who blogged about shooting for popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, tested COVID-19 positive over the weekend along with his son Abhishek, who in turn was busy with the post-production work of his recent web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and their daughter tested positive for the coronavirus the following day. However, Abhishek's Breathe co-star Amit Sadh tested negative for coronavirus.

Actor Parth Samthaan, who started filming Kasautii Zindagii Kay last month, also tested positive for coronavirus. So far, none of his co-stars - Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee - have tested COVID-19 positive.