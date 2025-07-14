'Stratus' Covid-19 Variant: Unique Signs And Symptoms Of The XFG Strain

Nicknamed 'Stratus,' the XFG strain has been spreading rapidly across several countries in the South-East Asia Region. Despite an uptick in illness, the World Health Organisation considers the overall public health risk from XFG to be low and has classified it as a 'variant under monitoring.' However, with a sharp rise in hospitalisation and high transmission rate, XFG could become the next dominant variant worldwide.

A WHO report has also confirmed that this variant does not lead to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation.

What are the symptoms of XFG?

According to the current available data, symptoms of XFG are similar to those of other Omicron sub-variants which are typically mild upper respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms of the XFG Covid-19 variant:

Fever

Chills

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Muscle and body ache

Loss of taste and smell

Diarrhea

Unique symptom of the XFG Covid-19 variant

Some reports suggest that infected individuals have also reported hoarseness or a rough, raspy voice. This distinct symptom can help differentiate XFH from other Omicron sub-variants.

About XFG 'Stratus' Covid-19 variant

XFG is a recombinant variant, originating from two variants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. XFG belongs to the Omicron family.

Experts across the world have highlighted that XFG may cause mild illness, however, individuals with pre-existing health conditions and those with compromised immunity may experience severe illness.

Stratus has been reported in 38 countries so far.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.