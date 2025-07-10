XFG 'Stratus' Covid-19 Variant Spreading Rapidly Worldwide: What We Know So Far

The new Covid-19 variant, known as XFG and nicknamed Stratus, is spreading rapidly across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation, XFG is one of the seven variants under monitoring. With a high transmission rate, XFG could become the next dominant variant worldwide. It is currently rapidly spreading across several countries in the South-East Asia Region. A significant increase in hospitalisation has also been reported. As of June 22, a total of 1,648 XFG genome sequences from 38 countries had been reported to the global database GISAID, which monitors Covid variants.

XFG 'Stratus' Covid-19 variant: What we know so far

The XFG variant is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant. According to a Lancet report, it was first detected in Canada and harbours several spike mutations. The first sample of XFG was recorded on January 27.

XFG is a recombinant sub-variant

Recombinant variants are hybrid variants which emerge when a person is infected with two different Covid variants simultaneously. This leads to a mixing of genetic material, resulting in a new variant with characteristics from both strains. Recombinant variants are typically denoted with an "X" prefix.

XFG has originated from LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 covid variants.

Is Stratus dangerous?

Till now, there is no evidence that XFG can cause severe illness. Like most Omicron sub-variants, it appears to be associated with mild upper respiratory symptoms.

The public health risk posed by XFG is evaluated as low at the global level, as per WHO's latest report.

However, the Lancet study has mentioned that the XFG sub-variant has the potential to spread quickly and exhibits "strong immune evasion." This allows the virus to survive and spread easily as it can evade the body's natural defences.

Is vaccination effective?

As of June 25, XFG has been designated a variant under monitoring (VUM). "Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant against symptomatic and severe disease," mentions WHO.

A 'variant under monitoring' signifies that the variant or subvariant needs prioritised attention. It is also determined whether the particular variant poses an additional threat compared to other circulating variants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.