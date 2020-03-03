Mandira Bedi's Latest Workout Video Is The Fitness Inspo You Need Right Now

Screenshot from the video posted by Mandira Bedi. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a video on Instagram

She can be seen exercising with weights

She captioned the post,"For whom the Bell tolls"

Mandira Bedi takes her fitness very seriously and her Instagram post proves that. The actress never fails to set fitness goals for us. The 47-year-old actress shared a snippet from her work-out session on Tuesday, on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen exercising with weights in her gym. Sharing the video, she wrote, "For whom the Bell tolls." She also added the hashtags #day204, #365daysofexercise, #365daychallenge and #selflove to her post. Have a look at the video here :

Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast, and that reflects on her Instagram profile. The actress frequently trends for her holiday pictures and her work-out pictures.

Here are some posts from the actress' work-out routine :

A few weeks ago, Mandira Bedi posted a picture of herself with the caption, "Spot my head". In the picture, the actress could be seen doing a headstand. This is the picture we are talking about :

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has worked in television shows such as CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is best-known for her performance in the 1994 show Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She was last seen in the 2019 movie Saaho where she shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas and Jackie Shroff.