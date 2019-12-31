Water Baby Mandira Bedi Is Swimming Into New Year 2020 Like This

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Life is a vacation for Mandira Bedi. The 47-year-old actress is having the time of her life on her New Year vacation with her family in Thailand and sending happiness-filled post-cards on Instagram. Mandira Bedi, who is a known fitness enthusiast, is continuing her 365-day fitness challenge even on vacation, which actively includes swimming as one of her work-out activities. Mandira Bedi made a splash on Instagram as she jumped into an infinity pool in Thailand. Her son Vir was her partner-in-crime. "Swimming some with my Bubba," she captioned a bunch of photos from her pool diaries. Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Mandira Bedi also dedicated a love-filled post to her husband Raj Kaushal, writing: "Sunshine on sunshiney day."

There's nothing like a refreshing swim for Mandira Bedi. On Day 140 of her fitness challenge, she wrote this: "And my workout today was 60 mins of an open water swim."

Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of Mandira Bedi's final work-out of 2019. She resumes on the New Year tomorrow: "Day 143: Also my last workout of 2019 as a medley of exercises overlooking the city."

Earlier in October, Mandira Bedi trended a great deal for her underwater adventures in Maldives: "When it's all about love in the Maldives. Also when your beautiful water-villa has a pool overlooking the ocean, with some underwater possibilities in the in-villa gym," she wrote.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.