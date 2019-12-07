Nothing To See Here, Just A Pic Of Mandira Bedi Chilling In A Bikini

Mandira Bedi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi sure knows how to raise the temperature on Instagram. In case you are wondering why we mentioned this now, the 47-year-old model-actress posted a couple of pictures of herself from her Bali vacation and it is burning up the Instagram. Mandira, who checked in Bali a couple of days ago, posted the last set of photos from her vacation on Saturday, in which she can be seen sun-bathing in a printed bikini at her report. Sharing the post, she wrote: "Bye bye Bali." Mandira, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, summed up her Bali holiday with several pictures and videos of herself working out and enjoying the scenic beauty of the island.

Bur first, take a look at the aforementioned post:

Mandira Bedi often trends for her bikini pictures. On Friday, she shared a photo of herself having a gala time in the swimming pool of her resort in Bali. She could be seen sporting an orange bikini in that picture. Check it out:

Before that, she shared a photograph of herself "witnessing a golden sunset" at Kudeta, Bali. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out her other bikini pictures that we have mentioned above:

On the work front, Mandira Bedi made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Post that, she went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Ittefaq, CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.