Can You Guess The Celeb In This Headstand Pic? Try To Spot Her Head At Least

See who shared this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights "Spot my head," she captioned the photo

She shared a photo of her doing a headstand

"You attempt all the drills that the Internet asks you to," she added

She's on her 171st day of a 365 day fitness challenge and is setting work-out goals higher with each passing day. Mandira Bedi shared an update from the pages of her work-out diaries on Instagram and challenged her Instafam to a unique task. "Spot my head," she wrote for a photo of hers, in which she can be seen taking support against a wooden wardrobe while mid-way through a headstand. From just the photo, it's hard to guess the celebrity as Mandira Bedi's head is concealed by her arms, which support her upper body as she attempts a headstand. "When you want to get to a handstand sooner than soon, you attempt all the drills that the Internet asks you to," she captioned her post.

Mandira Bedi, known for being a fitness enthusiast, made us look bad with this post on Instagram:

Apart from Mandira, the likes of Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and others are also part of the attempting-the-headstand-club. "The point isn't how well you performed today. The point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up every day. The one hour you spend every day for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour," wrote Malaika once while Deepika added a topsy-turvy caption to her post: "Upside down, inside out." Meanwhile, somebody challenged Sonakshi to do a headstand on the edge of a pool and she did this.

Mandira Bedi often trends for her vacation photos and also for working out on her vacation photos. The actress-model has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She recently hosted an event organised for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Mumbai.