How Malaika Arora Makes Us Look Bad Every Monday

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

Highlights Malaika frequently shares Monday motivation posts on Instagram She can be seen doing a headstand in the photo Malaika Arora frequently shares posts from her fitness diaries

Malaika Arora is beating herself at her own game with every new post. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to the 45-year-old's latest "Monday motivation" post. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress is a queen of Monday motivation posts and her latest entry reminds us why. Malaika posted a picture, in which she can be seen doing a headstand. Dressed in a black tank top and sweatpants, Malaika makes the entire drill look so easy a she does a headstand on the yoga mat.

Malaika accompanied her post with an inspirational message. "The point isn't how well you performed today. The point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up every day. The one hour you spend every day for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour," wrote Malaika and added #malaikasmondaymotivation and #mondaymotivation to her post.

