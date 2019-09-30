How Malaika Arora Makes Us Look Bad Every Monday

Highlights
- Malaika frequently shares Monday motivation posts on Instagram
- She can be seen doing a headstand in the photo
- Malaika Arora frequently shares posts from her fitness diaries
Malaika Arora is beating herself at her own game with every new post. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to the 45-year-old's latest "Monday motivation" post. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress is a queen of Monday motivation posts and her latest entry reminds us why. Malaika posted a picture, in which she can be seen doing a headstand. Dressed in a black tank top and sweatpants, Malaika makes the entire drill look so easy a she does a headstand on the yoga mat.
Malaika accompanied her post with an inspirational message. "The point isn't how well you performed today. The point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up every day. The one hour you spend every day for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour," wrote Malaika and added #malaikasmondaymotivation and #mondaymotivation to her post.
The point isn't how well you performed today, the point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up everyday. The one hour you spend everyday for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour. #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation @thedivayoga @sarvayogastudios @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia
Malaika Arora has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. Like we stated earlier, Malaika is a champion of "Monday motivation" posts. For those who require a proof, check out these series of posts shared by her:
#malaikasmondaymotivation .. Hello to all you beautiful people out there! This Monday, I want to talk to you about miracles. At @thedivayoga and @sarvayogastudios, we truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don't happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this! It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. 1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance. 2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat. 3. Opens the hips and hip flexors. 4. Stretches and strengthens the back. 5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance. Here's my gratitude message for you today, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."Hello Universe, Hello new week! @sarvesh_shashi
New week, new month, new goals! Today is the day I hit the refresh button! Can I breathe in my past experiences and show gratitude to them by pledging to move forward to newer possibilities ? I urge you to take this pledge and leap into a brighter future with me! How do you intend to make the most of this day ? #MalaikasMondayMotivation #MindfulnessWithMalaika #DivaYoga @sarvesh_shashi @thedivayoga @sarvayogastudios
Malaika Arora's name frequently surfaces in headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she makes frequent public appearances together. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent. She also featured in the song Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.