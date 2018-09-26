Someone Challenged Sonakshi Sinha To Do A Headstand On The Edge Of A Pool

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona )

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is literally "living life on the edge". Sonakshi, shared a picture of herself with her 11.3 million followers on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen doing a headstand at the edge of a swimming pool. In her caption, Sonakshi mentioned that as a part of a challenge, she was not only supposed to do a headstand but was also supposed to do it on the edge of a swimming pool and seems like she did a pretty good job at it. Sonakshi wrote: "The challenge here was not to stand on my head. It was to do it at the edge of the pool and not fall in...Happy to announce that I did not. Sonakshi accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#livinglifeontheedge." Sonakshi's picture received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. An Instagram user wrote: "You are an inspiration." Another fan commented: "You go girl."

This is the picture we are talking about:

Sonakshi Sinha, who was vacationing in Maldives a few weeks ago, kept her Instafam busy by sharing exquisite pictures from her dreamy vacation. Last week, she shared a picture of herself, dressed in a sheer blue dress and etched a mermaid outline on the beach along with the caption: "Mermaids exist." The picture garnered lots of love from fans and over 5 lakh likes on Instagram.

Sonakshi is often sharing pictures and videos from her fitness diaries on social media. The actress' workout routines are not merely confined to Yoga but also include core exercises and Pilates. Remember the video of Sonakshi doing Pilates? She wrote: "Ya the TRX is cool and all... but have you tried balancing and pulling your own body weight while suspended on a pulley? Ouch!"

Check out more videos here:

A few months back, Sonakshi shared snippets from her workout session with Katrina Kaif and she wrote: "Statutory warning: working out with Katrina Kaif is hazardous to health (or possibly quite the opposite)."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Dabangg 3 in the pipeline. Apart from that, she recently filmed Mungda redux for the film Total Dhamaal.