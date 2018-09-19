Total Dhamaal: Sonakshi Sinha And Ajay Devgn Recreate Helen's Iconic Song Mungda

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona )

Highlights Sonakshi Sinha earlier recreated Helen's Chin Chin Chu Total Dhamaal is slated to release on December 7 Total Dhamaal also features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn are all set to recreate the iconic Seventies track Mungda from the 1978 film Inkaar, which was picturised on Helen and Amjad Khan. The revamped version of Mungda is being recreated for Total Dhamaal. On Wednesday, Sonakshi shared pictures from the sets of the song and tweeted: "Honoured and looking forward to recreate the iconic Mungda with Ajay Devgn. My second song of lovely Helen aunty this year, hope she loves it too! Watch out for Total Dhamaal in cinemas on 7th Dec." As mentioned by Sonakshi in her tweet, this will be the second time that she will be recreating Helen's song, she recently featured in the revamped version of the popular song Chin Chin Chu in her last film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Honoured and looking forward to recreate the iconic #Mungda with @ajaydevgn. My second song of lovely Helen aunty this year, hope she loves it too!!! Watch out for #TotalDhamaal in cinemas on 7th Dec.! @indra_kumar_9@foxstarhindi@ADFFilms@ManglMurtiFilmspic.twitter.com/irZQpbaN68 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 19, 2018

Total Dhamaalwent on floors in January this year. Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit kept their fans updated by sharing behind-the-scene moments on social media. Ajay Devgn, who has also produced the film, updated his fans about the film's shooting schedule in January this year and wrote: "Kal se karenge Dhamaal."

Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! https://t.co/LynRzclFw0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 8, 2018

Film's leading lady Madhuri Dixit too shared pictures featuring Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, from the sets of the film and wrote: "Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for Total Dhamaal...look forward to the fun times."

Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for #totaldhamaal...look forward to the fun times pic.twitter.com/dbR9RLBcJU — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2018

Total Dhamaalhas been directed by Indra Kumar and it has collaboratively been produced by Ajay Devgn, Fox Star India, Indra Kumar and Mngl Murti Films. It is the third installment of the comedy series Dhamaal. Just like it's previous parts, the third installment also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, while Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta are the new additions to the Dhamaal family. Total Dhamaal is scheduled to release on December 7.