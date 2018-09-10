Eight Years Of Dabangg: Salman Khan Drops Big Hint About Dabangg 3 Release

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Dabangg (Courtesy beingsalmankhan)

As Dabangg clocked eight years on Monday, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha celebrated the film's anniversary with throwback photos from the sets of the film on social media. Salman also dropped the biggest surprise for his fans by giving a hint about the release date of Dabangg 3 in his post. The 52-year-old actor shared a still from Dabangg featuring Sonakshi and himself and captioned it: "Aaj eight saal ho gaye Dabangg ko. Thank you for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey. See you in Dabangg 3 next year." In less than an hour, the post has garnered over three lakh likes and fans are ecstatic about the latest update. The comments section is flooded with remarks like, "Swagat hai aapka Pandeyji agle saal bhi. Love you bhai, "Can't wait Bhaijaan and "Eight years? Time flies so fast."

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a still from Dabangg and captioned it: "Eight years of Dabangg Eight years of Chulbul and Rajjo, Eight years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Abhinav Kashyap for making me realise my calling! And thank you all, for all the love. See you in Dabangg 3 next year!"

Salman Khan, who has featured as a cop in the previous two films, will reprise his role in part 3. Sonakshi Sinha, who played Salman's wife Rajjo in the film, will reprise her role in the third installment. The plot of Dabangg 3 will reportedly track how Salman's character turned into Chulbul Pandey. It was earlier reported that Mouni Roy will feature in a cameo in Salman Khan's much-anticipated film. The 32-year-old actress will play one of Salman's previous love interests.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film Bharat, which will feature Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Disha Patani. In the film, Salman will be seen playing the role of a dare devil stuntman. After shooting the first leg in Mumbai, team Bharat shot the second schedule of the film in Malta. Bharat is the Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.