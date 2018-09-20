'Mermaids Exist,' Sonakshi Sinha Shares Proof

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona )

Just when we thought Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives vacation pictures couldn't get any better, the actress proved us wrong by sharing another exquisite picture. On Wednesday, Sonakshi shared a picture of herself and etched a mermaid outline on the beach (hence, the mermaid reference). Dressed in a sheer blue outfit and with minimal make-up on her face, Sonakshi looks absolutely enchanting. The Dabangg actress captioned her post: "Mermaids exist" and we couldn't have agreed more. She also used the hashtag "#spiritanimal." Just like us, Sonakshi's Instafam was also smitten by the actress' picture and several interesting comments such as "samudri jalpari and "prettiest mermaid ever" were seen on the post. The picture received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram and we are not surprised at all.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sonakshi has been treating her fans to several dreamy pictures from her vacation. Before leaving from Maldives, Sonakshi shared this picture of herself and wrote: "It breaks my heart each time I have to leave this beautiful island, and even more so when the experience was unforgettable! Thank you Maldives, will be seeing you again for sure!" Sonakshi even trended big time for these pictures.

Check out the picture here:

Pictures from Sonakshi's Maldives trip will make you go green with envy, be it her "pool side shenanigans" video or scuba diving pictures or random sun-kissed selfies. Here are some more pictures from Sonakshi's dreamy vacation.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha recently filmed the remake of Helen's iconic song Mungda along with Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in Kalank and Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.