Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Party With Pals Kareena Kapoor, Sophie Choudry

Maheep Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Hhmm... Arjun Kapoor and Malaika together!?" read a comment Maheep Kapoor apparently hosted the party at her home Kareena Kapoor looked uber-glam

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora positioned themselves in the centre of a group picture from Thursday night get-together with their friends. The pre-Christmas party (going by the Christmas tree emoticon) was apparently hosted by Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), who had also invited Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Anu Dewan, Seema Khan and Sophie Choudry too. But the Internet had eyes for Arjun and Malaika, who sat close with big smiles on their faces. "Hhmm... Arjun Kapoor and Malaika together!?" read a comment on Maheep's post. "Oh, is it official now between Arjun and Malaika?," another Instagram user wrote.

In case you can take your eyes off Arjun and Malaika, take a look at Kareena Kapoor's fabulous black outfit with thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Minimal accessories and kohled-eyes finished out her look. We also liked Malaika's trendy sequinned pants teamed with a turtle neck crop top.

Seema Khan also posted a few pictures from the gathering:

Back to Arjun and Malaika - the rumoured couple features on the list of trends frequently. Few weeks ago, Arjun temporarily joined the judge's panel with Malaika on India's Got Talent. A picture of Arjun taking Malika to the stage by her hand went crazy viral. Arjun and Malaika were spotted again exiting a restaurant and yes, the pictures sent the Internet into a meltdown.

Malaika Arora was married to actor filmmaker Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They are parents to 16-year-old Arhaan.