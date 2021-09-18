Malaika Arora Finds A New Yoga Partner In Aishwaryaa Dhanush

Highlights Aishwaryaa posted a picture from the yoga session

Our weekends started on a healthy note. How? It's because we got some major yoga inspiration. Who is motivating us? It's none other than actress Malaika Arora and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The two women often show their love for yoga through social media posts. This time, their shared enthusiasm for yoga has brought them together. An Instagram photo shows Malaika and Aishwaryaa Dhanush dressed in athleisure clothes as they sit side by side on yoga mats. Do not disturb them. Because they are immersed in their yoga session. The caption read, "Partners… at peace. Post yoga."

Malaika Arora posted the same photo on her Instagram Stories and added hugs emojis.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. But she likes to add a pinch of fun to her yoga practices, too. So, what does Malaika do? The actress balances her exercise routine with a lot of positive vibes. Take a look at this video compilation that plays the song Everything At Once by Lenka in the background. There we see Malaika's different avatars. When she is not busy doing a workout, she is seen playing with a furball, taking a dip at the pool or glamming up for a photo shoot.

Her video is the proof:

Malaika Arora gives us a lot of inspiration to keep our bodies fit. The actress shared her recovery journey after she contracted COVID-19.

Aishwaryaa Dhanush is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast. Yoga and regular exercises became her routine during the pandemic. For her, sunsets aren't just a time of scenic beauty. Rather, she makes use of the time to stretch her body and stay fit. Here's a motivational post from her side:

Aishwaryaa Dhanush's directorial debut was the 2012 Tamil film 3, which featured her husband, actor Dhanush. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge in the show Supermodel Of The Year 2.