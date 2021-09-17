Inside Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Date Night. See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora went on a date with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday evening. The actress and Arjun Kapoor were photographed by the paparazzi at Mizu, a Japanese restaurant in Khar. Malaika Arora picked a white front knot shirt and denim shorts for the date night while Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a black tee and black jeans in the pictures that have been doing the rounds on the Internet. The couple were pictured exiting the restaurant, hand in hand. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together since 2018. They often share glimpses of their dates on their social media profiles, respectively.

See photos from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's date night here:

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to 18-year-old son Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last month.

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday earlier this year, Malaika Arora shared a picture of themselves from one of their vacations and wrote: "Happy birthday, my sunshine" with a red heart icon.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.

Arjun Kapoor is known for his performances in films like Aurangzeb, Gunday and 2 States, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor was last seen in Bhoot Police. His upcoming movie is Ek Villain Returns.