Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets A New Release Date. Details Here

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. (courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Ajay Devgn occupied a spot on Saturday's list of trends after he announced the new release date of his forthcoming film Maidaan. The film, which was scheduled to hit the screens on December 11, this year, is now slated to release on August 13 2021. Sharing a poster of the film on social media, the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn tweeted: "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. August 13, mark the date." Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football. The film has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Read Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Earlier this year, Ajay shared the first look of the film and he wrote: "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki (This is the story of Indian football's golden phase and of its biggest and most success coach)."

Sharing a separate poster of the film, the actor wrote: "Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai (A single person is enough to bring about change)."

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh and it will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Ajay Devgn was last seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (in a cameo appearance) and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar.